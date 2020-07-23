MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dozens of international students at Minnesota State University, Mankato are facing homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic, a recent survey has found.
According to CBS affiliate KEYC, a student advocacy group called Remember Me Too initiated the online survey for international students at the university.
International student and founder of the group, Dolly Baruah, is currently experiencing homelessness. She’s one of several international students staying at a professor’s home.
“Well I had never experienced that before. It was very emotional. It was very hard. Just figuring out the day, where I’m going to stay, over the night where I will sleep, you know that’s something that I never imagined that I might have to go through,” she said.
The survey found 31.4% of international students who responded to the survey said they are unsure if they will have housing for the rest of the summer. Nearly 58% of respondents said they are unsure if they’ll be able to meet basic living expenses for the rest of the summer.
