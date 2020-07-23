MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — George Floyd, the Black Lives Matter movement and frontline COVID-19 workers will be honored during the Minnesota Twins’ home opener next week.
The Twins announced the team’s home opener plans Thursday for the July 28 game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Due to the on-going pandemic, no fans will be in the ballpark, and the tributes and ceremonies will have been pre-recorded.
George Floyd will be honored during the opener with a memorial graphic on the outfield wall. The graphic will remain in place throughout the season, the team says, adding that the organization shares the community’s heartbreak over Floyd’s “tragic and senseless death.”
An in-game moment of silence will be held for Floyd at 8:46 p.m. The time denotes how long former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck. The teams says it will share a message supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.
The national anthem will be sung by Jovonta Patton, a Gospel artist and north Minneapolis native. Also, the Minnesota group Sounds of Blackness will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” known as the Black national anthem.
The first pitch is set to be thrown by nine healthcare workers on the front lines of Minnesota’s battle against COVID-19. Additionally, a video will be shown honoring the more than 1,500 Minnesotans who’ve died during the pandemic.
This home opener marks the Twins’ 60th season in Minnesota.
