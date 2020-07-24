MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One driver was killed and another seriously hurt when a car collided with a pickup truck Thursday afternoon in the north metro.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says the fatal crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. on Viking Boulevard in Nowthen, just west of Highway 47.
A passenger car was traveling west when it collided head-on with a pickup truck. Emergency crews found both drivers hurt at the scene. One was not breathing and pronounced dead. The other was airlifted to North Memorial Medical Center.
It’s not clear which vehicle the deceased victim was driving. The drivers’ names have yet to be released.
This is the second fatal crash involving Viking Boulevard in Anoka County this week. It remains under investigation.
The first fatal crash happened Wednesday, at the intersection of Highway 65, when a motorcycle collided with a flatbed truck. The motorcyclist was killed.
You must log in to post a comment.