MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Sherburne County have identified a 62-year-old woman allegedly killed by her son in Big Lake Thursday morning.
On Friday, the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Big Lake City Council member Rosalie Ellen Johnson, according to Sheriff Joel Brott. The medical examiner’s said they needed the victim’s dental records in order to positively identify her.
Johnson was appointed in 2019 to be a member of the Big Lake City Council. She was set to fill the seat until November of 2020.
After a disturbing 911 call Thursday morning, officers arrived to a residence on the 1800 block of Golf Street where they located Johnson’s body inside the home.
The Sherburne County Sheriff’s office said a 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection to this incident, and is expected to make his first court appearance Monday.
There will not be a criminal complaint filed with the court before Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators continue to gather evidence at the scene.
