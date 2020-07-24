MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 28-year-old Bloomington man is in custody after he allegedly shot his girlfriend and led law enforcement on a pursuit until his arrest in Wisconsin.
According to Bloomington police, just after 3 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a call of shots fired on the 7800 block of Normandale Boulevard.
While responding, Edina police informed officers that a woman had been dropped off at Fairview Southdale Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to her upper body. The victim identified her boyfriend as the one who shot her, police said.
About an hour later, the suspect was located in Washington County. After a pursuit that traveled east into Wisconsin, the suspect was arrested by the St. Croix County (Wis.) Sheriff’s Department.
The suspect is in custody in St. Croix County, but the process of extraditing him back to Hennepin County has begun. WCCO does not name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.
You must log in to post a comment.