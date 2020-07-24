MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On the eve of the implementation of Minnesota’s statewide mask mandate, health officials reported 773 more COVID-19 cases and five more deaths.
The Minnesota Department of Health said Friday that the state’s COVID-19 death toll is now at 1,566. The most recent victims were all over 60 years old; one was over 100 years old.
Since the start of the outbreak, 49,488 people have tested positive for the infectious disease. More than 42,000 of them have recovered and no longer require isolation.
Currently, 278 patients are in Minnesota hospitals battling COVID-19 — down four in the last 24 hours. However, over the last week, hospitalizations have been trending upwards.
On Saturday, Minnesota’s face mask mandate goes into effect. Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order requires residents to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces and businesses.
Next week, the governor is slated to announce the state’s strategy for the up-coming school year. Schools have been preparing for three possible scenarios: in-person classes, continued distance learning, or a hybrid combination of the two.
According to a recent survey conducted by Education Minnesota, nearly half of teachers would prefer distance learning this fall. A majority said they’d be uncomfortable returning to classrooms even if schools followed all cleaning and safety protocols.
