MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday the authorization of emergency assistance for five northern Minnesota counties that were damaged by spring flooding.
Hubbard, Kittson, Marshall, Norman, and Polk counties experienced high soil-moisture levels from heavy rain between March 9 and May 7. Spring flooding is a recurring issue for the counties. Polk County saw the most widespread damage; 26 townships were impacted. For the fourth time in two years, floodwaters cut off the city of Oslo in Marshall County.
A state and county preliminary damage assessment on June 23 identified more than $1.8 million in eligible damages across all five counties.
“One Minnesota means we come together to provide support when we see a community in need,” said Walz. “We will work closely with these counties to provide disaster assistance and ensure they quickly recover from this flooding.”
Walz’s authorization covers 75% of the eligible costs, totaling an estimated $1.4 million for all five counties. The counties themselves would be responsible for the remaining 25%.
