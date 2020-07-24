MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The events surrounding the death of George Floyd inspired one North Minneapolis man to help his neighbors by bringing them something cool to drink.

His compassionate heart has led him to start his own business, a black-owned bottled water company called Leanminnesota.

WCCO’s Reg Chapman caught Leon Gresham on another day of restocking shelves.

Leanminnesota did not start out as a business. Gresham had water bottled to hand out to first responders and others who were helping put the city back together after the uprising surrounding the death of George Floyd.

“Just seeing all the vandalizing and the burning that they were doing around the city really hurt my heart, so when I woke up that morning I just wanted to be able help as much as I could. So I put about 10 carts of this Leanminnesota bottled water in my car and I just went around the neighborhood,” Gresham said.

The reaction he got from people made him realize that he could go into business for himself.

“We love unique items in the store, and he’s from the neighborhood,” So Low grocery outlet owner Scott Godes said.

Godes say people want to support anything positive coming from the community.

Gresham is known by many as a artist. He has performed across the country and even had background roles in television series like Power and The Have and Have Nots. He says it’s his pastor, Bishop Richard Howell, who inspired him to do more.

“Bishop Howell has just been the biggest inspiration and the humblest person I know, and he’s just always taught me independence and keeping my spiritual connection with God at all times,” he said.

Now he has USC fighters like Louis Pena and local radio personality Nigel of KMOJ supporting his brand.

Gresham is an essential worker, making his living as a care assistant at a Northside nursing home. He hopes to one day be a successful business owner, who encourages the next generation to do the same.

“This has just been a blessing to just be a part of a great experience,” he said. “Invest in yourself, believe in yourself, when people tell you you can’t do nothing believe that you can.”

Leanminnesota is natural spring water bottled by Premium Waters, Inc.