MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis City Council has voted to change the way information on policing is distributed to the community and to the media.

The council passed a measure Friday morning that eliminates public information officers. That includes John Elder, who you see on TV regularly sharing information with journalists.

Council members believe his job would serve better if it fell under city hall’s communications. Only three council members voted against the decision — Lisa Goodman (who attempted to table the vote until later), Linea Palmisano, and Andrea Jenkins.

The move follows the killing of George Floyd on Memorial Day. Critics say the PIO position should have been more clear about what happened during Floyd’s arrest.

The positions will be eliminated by October.

WCCO earlier spoke with council members Steve Fletcher and Jeremy Schroeder.

“We see problems with accuracy … we see problems with at least perceived, you know, bias of the way information is reported,” Fletcher said.

WCCO also spoke with Don Gemberling, a longtime public data expert from the Minnesota Coalition on Government Information.

“One press release based on information that was given to whoever wrote it means we ought to throw out a huge function of government? It’s just bad,” Gemberling said. “If you really care about this thing called transparency, then why would you get rid of a major way of providing transparency, which is what this is.”

The Society of Professional Journalists responded to the council’s actions with a statement, saying in part:

We strongly discourage this change, and request that members of the City Council table Friday’s vote until journalists and members of the public have an opportunity to weigh in. Our primary concern is that the city’s communications department is not suited to this role. An effective PIO must have the trust both of police officers and journalists, and that takes time – 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Will a communications liaison be on the scene of late-night shootings? Will he or she give press conferences and return phone calls on weekends and city holidays?