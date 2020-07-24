CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings have officially signed head coach Mike Zimmer to a contract extension through the 2023 season.

The team made the announcement Friday after a week of speculation surrounding Zimmer’s future.

Since being hired in January 2014, Zimmer has led the Vikings to a 57-38-1 record with a .599 regular-season win percentage —  ranking seventh among current NFL head coaches, according to the Vikings.

“We are excited to have coach Zimmer continue to lead the Minnesota Vikings this season and beyond,” Vikings owner Mark Wilf said in a statement. We strongly believe in his leadership and the team culture he’s fostered. We look forward to him furthering the team’s success of the previous six seasons and leading us to our ultimate goal of bringing a Super Bowl Championship to Minnesota.”

Zimmer also led the Vikings to two NFC North titles in 2015 and 2017, and three playoff appearance in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

