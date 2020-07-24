Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Zoo is back open to the public after being closed for four months.
The zoo opened to an eager crowd at 10 a.m. on Friday.
However, due to COVID-19, the facility is taking extra precautions.
“We are requiring masks of staff and guests age three and up,” said Zach Nugent, a communications specialist for the zoo. “We have hand sanitizer placed around the zoo. As part of that ticketing where you purchase online, we are scanning through a window so there is no contact with our guest service staff.”
The zoo is also taking into account the safety of the animals. They are distancing animals that are prone to COVID-19 – like large cats.
Tickets are available online. To find them, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.