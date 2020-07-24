Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 17-year-old southern Minnesota boy is missing, and authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding him.
Cub Westley Hoffmann left his home in Brown County on Wednesday and was last seen Thursday in St. Paul, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office says. There is concern for his welfare due to mental health and substance abuse issues.
Hoffmann is described as standing 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighing about 210 pounds, with a dark complexion, and black and pink hair.
Anyone with information on Hoffmann’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 507-233-6720.
