MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash earlier this week in the north metro.
Michael McCauley, 64, died after colliding with a flatbed truck on Highway 65 in East Bethel, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Viking Boulevard intersection, closing the highway’s southbound lanes for several hours.
Officials say McCauley, of East Bethel, was thrown from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.
The crash remains under investigation.
