MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One driver was killed and another seriously hurt when a car collided with a pickup truck Thursday afternoon in the north metro.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says the fatal crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. on Viking Boulevard in Nowthen, just west of Highway 47.
A passenger car was traveling west when it collided head-on with a pickup truck. At the scene, emergency crews found both drivers injured.
Authorities identified the driver of the passenger car as 52-year-old Jared Ray Hortian of Elk River. Officials said he was not breathing and pronounced dead at the scene.
The injured driver of the pickup truck has been identified as 39-year-old Kelly Elizabeth Pierce of East Bethel, according to the sheriff’s office. She was airlifted to North Memorial Medical Center; the extend of her injuries are currently unknown.
This is the second fatal crash involving Viking Boulevard in Anoka County this week. It remains under investigation.
The first fatal crash happened Wednesday, at the intersection of Highway 65, when a motorcycle collided with a flatbed truck. The motorcyclist was killed.
You must log in to post a comment.