MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 49-year-old Roseville man is accused of leaving notes threatening violence and arson at the homes of several residents with signs supporting Black Lives Matter and other messages of inclusion.

According to Roseville police, Kevin Jay Karjalahti faces three counts of felony threats of violence in connection to the crimes.

From May 29 to June 1, four threatening notes were left at three residences in Roseville and one in St. Paul. Police say, based on the penmanship and content, the notes appeared to be written by the same person.

In one instance on May 30, a note was left at a residence on Fernwood and Roma Avenue that said it would be in their best interest to remove their Black Lives Matter sign, because “payback is coming.” Another note at another residence threatened that “you and your home will burn real quiet while you sleep in it.”

During the investigation, police say latent prints matching Karjalahti’s fingerprints were found on two letters. Detectives then compared Karjalahti’s handwriting to all the notes and “found several distinct similarities.’

Karjalahti was arrested on July 22 and was charged the following day. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

“The Roseville Police Department recognized the fear and trauma crimes motivated by hate and bias cause for those targeted, especially persons of color,” police said in a statement. “The department will continue to thoroughly investigate all incidents and crimes that may be motivated by hatred or biases.”

Police say there are several ways to report hate crimes in Roseville:

– Call 911 if the crime is in progress

– If the incident is over and there is no immediate danger, call 651-767-0640

– Submit a tip online

– Reports of discrimination or bias can be reported to the MN Dept. of Human rights