Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in central Minnesota are warning the public to beware of paving companies claiming they’ll pave driveways at a reduced rate.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that companies are pressuring people into making a quick decision, claiming they are trying to use leftover tar. However, when the work is done, they slap homeowners with a bill much higher than they were expecting.
To avoid being taken advantage of, homeowners are encouraged to not make quick financial decisions, never agree to having work done without knowing the costs, and to get estimates from competing companies.
You must log in to post a comment.