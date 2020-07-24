MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — A South Dakota man has been charged in connection to a 1974 cold-case homicide in Willmar.

On Friday, the Kandiyohi County Attorney’s Office announced Algene Vosssen, 79, of Sioux Falls, was charged with second-degree murder. He was arrested in his Sioux Falls home the day before.

Vossen is accused of fatally stabbing 74-year-old Mae Herman, of Willmar. Family members found her dead in her home on Jan. 27, 1974. Despite decades of investigation, no arrests or charges were filed until now.

According to the criminal complaint, a recent review of the cold case found that there was a man, identified as Vossen, was suspected in the homicide several weeks after it occurred. However, evidence and interviews at that time were inconclusive.

Investigators interviewed Vossen in February 1974, but he denied knowing anything about the slaying other than what others told him or what he heard on the radio or read in the newspaper, according to a criminal complaint. Vossen did admit to window peeping on two occasions, including once in Willmar, and said he selected the houses at random.

Detectives went to Vossen’s Sioux Falls home with a search warrant to collect his DNA this month. Vossen again denied knowing Herman and said he wasn’t at her house before she was killed because he was at the American Legion, according to the complaint.

He told the detectives he wasn’t concerned about the DNA collection because he wasn’t involved in the slaying, the complaint said.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension completed a lab report on the DNA July 17 matching it to blood found on Herman’s sweater, according to the complaint.

As of Thursday, Vossen was being held in Minnehaha County in South Dakota pending extradition proceedings.

If convicted, second-degree murder carries a sentence of 40 years in prison.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)