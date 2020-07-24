MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Next week, Gov. Tim Walz plans to release Minnesota’s strategy for educating students this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor is slated to make the announcement on July 30. Last month, the state told schools to prepare for three scenarios: in-person classes, distance learning or a hybrid combination of the two.
Education Minnesota surveyed teachers about what they’d like to see this fall.
Nearly half (49%) said they’d prefer continued distance learning. Meanwhile, 29% of teachers said they’d want hybrid classes, and 17% said they want all in-person classes.
According to the survey, nearly 60% of Education Minnesota members said they’d be worried about returning to the classroom even if their schools met all safety standards.
Education Minnesota is a trade union representing K-12 teachers, school staff and higher education faculty.
