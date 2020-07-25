MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On the first day of Minnesota’s statewide mask mandate, health officials have reported 805 more COVID-19 cases and five more deaths.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in March, there have been 50,291 positive cases. 1,571 people have died from the virus. The vast majority of those who have died are elderly; all of the people who died on Friday were above the age of 70.
Currently 287 patients are in Minnesota hospitals battling COVID-19; 115 are in the ICU. Over the last week, hospitalizations have been trending upwards.
Meanwhile, health officials are keeping track of the case positivity rate. This metric should drop with increased testing, however, spikes in the rate could detect localized outbreaks.
If the positivity rate climbs to 15% or more than 5% over a two-week period, health officials will consider rolling back Minnesota’s reopening. According to MDH, the rolling positivity rate average as of July 15 was 4.7%, down from nearly 5% earlier in July.
At the same time, Minnesota’s mask mandate has gone into effect. Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order requires all Minnesotans to wear masks while in public indoor places. Scientific research shows face coverings reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection.
RELATED: Read MDH’s Face Covering Requirements And Recommendations
Next week, Walz will announce the state’s strategy for students returning to school for the fall. According to a recent survey conducted by Education Minnesota, nearly half of teachers would prefer distance learning in the fall.
