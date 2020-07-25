Minnesota Weather: 90 Degree Temps, Tropical Humidity To Return This WeekendThe National Weather Service has an excessive heat watch set to begin Friday afternoon and last through the evening. The watch covers central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro, and counties along the North Dakota border.

EF-0 Tornado Touches Down Near Chippewa FallsWisconsin families are cleaning up the damage from a tornado that touched down overnight.

Unconfirmed Tornado Destroys Barns, Sheds, Greenhouses In Western WisconsinA possible tornado touched down near Prescott, Wisconsin at about 10 p.m. Saturday. There were no reports of any deaths or serious injuries, but many structures were hit hard.

Keeping Cool, And COVID Safe, During This Bout Of Heat And HumidityCOVID-19 restrictions impacted how some people went about keeping cool Saturday when it felt like triple-digit heat in the Twin Cities.

Minnesota Weather: Possible Hurricane-Force Winds Roll Through State OvernightIt will be a wild night and early morning of severe weather for much of Minnesota, with damaging winds in the form of a possible derecho being the main threat.