MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As showers and thunderstorms continue to drench areas south of the Twin Cities with up to four inches of rain, flash flood concerns carry on overnight.

According to Meteorologist Lisa Meadows, flash flood warnings keep popping up along slow moving storms south of the metro because of the high dew points. With so much moisture in the air it’s allowing an excessive amount of rain to come down with these storms.

There is also a heat advisory in place until 6 p.m. Sunday, as the heat index values will climb into the mid-90s.

Flash flood warnings continue to pop-up along slow moving storms to the south of the metro. The details of the forecast coming up on @wcco News at 10 PM. pic.twitter.com/QT5jSCL6Ll — LisameadowsCBS (@LisaMeadowsCBS) July 26, 2020

Flash Flood Warnings have been issued for Brown, Renville and Sibley County until 3:00 a.m., and Scott County until 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

Also, Flash Flood Warnings have been issued for Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Rice County in Minnesota until 3:15 a.m. Sunday.

These counties have already seen two-to-four inches of rainfall, and more is on its way.

Flash flood watch until 8 AM for counties in green. Heavy rain may lead to flash flooding. Please take caution if traveling in this area. @wcco pic.twitter.com/Mz2PZmNp1c — LisameadowsCBS (@LisaMeadowsCBS) July 26, 2020

There is also a Flash Flood Watch until 8 a.m. Sunday morning — as 3-inch per hour rainfall rates are possible.

Meadows warns of driving in these areas due to flooded roadways.