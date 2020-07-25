Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 28-year-old woman is dead after a fatal crash in St. Paul Friday night.
According to the State Patrol, the crash occurred at at the Kasota Avenue exit of Highway 280. A Chevy Trailblazer was traveling quickly southbound on the highway when the car lost control, causing it to roll. The Trailblazer vaulted over the ramp of Kasota Avenue, coming to rest in a ravine, around 80 feet from the ramp.
All three people in the car were ejected; Ke’shia White was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another 28-year-old woman is currently in life threatening condition at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. She and White were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
