MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Medical examiners say Joshua Fury, who pleaded guilty after killing his wife Maria Pew a few months ago, committed suicide in jail Saturday night.
During inmate health and wellness checks, deputies found Fury unresponsive in his cell at about 7:13 p.m. Officers immediately began CPR and paramedics continued medical treatment, but lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office said the 29-year-old individual died of ligature hanging, and the manner of death is ruled a suicide. Authorities say he was alone in his cell at the time of the incident.
READ MORE: Joshua Fury Pleads Guilty To Killing Wife Maria Pew; Expected To Get 38 Years In Prison
Fury was booked into the Hennepin County Jail on May 2 after being arrested by Maple Grove police. On July 14, Fury pleaded guilty to second-degree intentional murder after killing his wife on April 20.
Hennepin County Attorney Leah Erickson and Fury’s attorney agreed to a sentence of 38 years in prison for the brutal murder of Maria.
Fury’s sentence hearing was scheduled for Friday, July 31.
You must log in to post a comment.