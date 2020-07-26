Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Minneapolis are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting Saturday night.
Authorities say officers responded around 10:55 p.m. to a report of a shooting on the 1000 block of Logan Avenue N. There, officers located an adult man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Hennepin Healthcare with non-life threatening injuries.
Officials say an adult woman suffered a graze wound and was treated and released at the scene. She was interviewed by detectives.
The incident remains under investigation. No additional details are available at this time.
You must log in to post a comment.