MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Minneapolis are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting Saturday night.

Authorities say officers responded around 10:55 p.m. to a report of a shooting on the 1000 block of Logan Avenue N. There, officers located an adult man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Hennepin Healthcare with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say an adult woman suffered a graze wound and was treated and released at the scene. She was interviewed by detectives.

The incident remains under investigation. No additional details are available at this time.

