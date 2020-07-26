Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Minneapolis are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 10-year-old boy.
Christopher Harris was last seen in the 3600 block of 4th Street North around 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
He is described as standing at 4 feet and 6 inches, weighing approximately 110 pounds. Harris was wearing black gym shorts, an orange shirt and blue Vans sneakers.
According to police, Harris said he was going to Folwell Park to swim. He never came home.
If you have information about his whereabouts, please contact police.
