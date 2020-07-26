Flood Watch:The latest updates on storms moving across Minnesota.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Flash Flooding, Minnesota Weather, Rain

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After overnight storms drenched parts of south-central Minnesota with more than 8 inches of rain, flash floods are a threat Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for all or parts of Blue Earth, Brown, Le Sueur, Nicollet, Redwood, Renville, Sibley and Waseca Counties until 5 p.m. Sunday.

Meanwhile, counties in northwestern Wisconsin (Ashland, Price, Sawyer) are under flash flood warnings.

According to Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak, the amount of moisture in the air last night created a near-perfect setup for flash flooding.

Augustyniak says a cold front moving through later this morning will gradually bring an end to the rain showers. However, there still will be scattered storms throughout the day.

Comments (2)