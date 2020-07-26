MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After overnight storms drenched parts of south-central Minnesota with more than 8 inches of rain, flash floods are a threat Sunday morning.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for all or parts of Blue Earth, Brown, Le Sueur, Nicollet, Redwood, Renville, Sibley and Waseca Counties until 5 p.m. Sunday.
Meanwhile, counties in northwestern Wisconsin (Ashland, Price, Sawyer) are under flash flood warnings.
According to Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak, the amount of moisture in the air last night created a near-perfect setup for flash flooding.
The #MNwx setup last night was near-perfect to generate flash flooding. @NWSTwinCities sends up a weather balloon at least 2x daily to sample conditions all the way up to the stratosphere. Last night, the amount of moisture through the column was within 0.05" of a daily record pic.twitter.com/jB0tJO98jD
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) July 26, 2020
Augustyniak says a cold front moving through later this morning will gradually bring an end to the rain showers. However, there still will be scattered storms throughout the day.
