Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Minneapolis say two people are hospitalized after a shooting Saturday night.
According to police, officers responded around 10:45 p.m. to a report of a shooting on the 1600 block of Plymouth Avenue. There, officers located an adult man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to North Memorial Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Officials say an adult woman showed up at Hennepin Healthcare with a non-life threatening gunshot wound as well. Police believe this to have been related to the incident.
Authorities say information gathering has been difficult in this case. No additional details are available at this time.
You must log in to post a comment.