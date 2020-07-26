MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two shoppers have been told not to come back to a Minnesota Walmart after wearing Nazi flag face coverings inside the store Saturday morning.
A disturbing video was posted on social media of the incident showing a couple at Walmart in Marshall, Minnesota checking out with swastika face masks on.
According to Marshall police, they responded to the incident at 11:46 a.m. Police issued trespass notices to the duo — which essentially is a written warning that if they return to the store they will be trespassing.
A spokesperson for Walmart issued the following statement:
“What happened today at our store in Marshall, MN is unacceptable. We strive to provide a safe and comfortable shopping environment for all our customers and will not tolerate any form of discrimination or harassment in any aspect of our business. We are asking everyone to wear face coverings when they enter our stores for their safety and the safety of others and it’s unfortunate that some individuals have taken this pandemic as an opportunity to create a distressing situation for customers and associates in our store.”
