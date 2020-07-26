MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some intense storms this weekend led to flooding in some of Minnesota’s southern and western counties.

Cyndee Fields said the rain kept waking her up in the middle of the night as she tried to sleep in her Waterville home.

On Sunday, she and her husband were looking ahead to when the river behind her camper inevitably rises.

“We’re raising the dock because we want to make sure if it does come up, the dock is protected,” Fields said.

Some of her neighbors across the way weren’t so lucky.

Their docks were submerged, and passing boats can only sneak under a nearby bridge.

Roger Becker, a neighbor in Waterville, says he stayed up late watching the storm, one like he’d never seen before.

“I was worried about it,” Becker said. “The clouds had the hooks in them too so I was out kind of watching for tornadoes.”

There were reports of at least seven inches of rain falling in Waterville.

Becker expects the water level of the creek behind his house to continue to rise for several days.

“It’s all got to get together and it’s all going to come through here or the lakes,” he said. “The lakes are all going to rise.”

Flooding was even more severe 40 miles northwest in Henderson, where Highway 93 was closed off just outside the center of town.

There was also some storm damage northwest of Gaylord.

Cyndee “I just hope everybody else’s properties are protected,” Fields said. “This is what happens when you’re on a floodplain.”

READ MORE: Flood Warnings In Effect After Overnight Storms Drench South-Central Parts Of State