MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning after reports of scammers allegedly impersonating law enforcement at the department.
Officials say scammers have been telling unsuspecting victims that they owe money and need to pay a fine.
The impersonators are reportedly representing themselves with actual employee names and are using technology to have their phone number to show up as an Anoka County Sheriff’s Office number in order to gain credibility.
According to the sheriff’s office, the scammers have then tried to scare the victim into sharing banking information, purchasing gift cards or transferring money.
Authorities say they will never call you and attempt to collect money by phone.
If you ever receive a call from someone identifying themselves as an employee of the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, the department is advising the public to hang up and call (763) -324-5000.
