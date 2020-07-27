MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A member of the president’s family is in Minnesota highlighting manufacturing.

On Monday morning, President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump, visited a store in Duluth called Duluth Pack. She was joined by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt.

Ivanka Trump and Bernhardt are putting the spotlight on American manufacturers.

“We are just grateful for great companies like this, during times of fear and uncertainty, are reaffirming their commitment to their own workforce, and the skills of that workforce,” Ivanka Trump said.

Visited the oldest canvas & leather pack maker in the US, founded in 1882 in Duluth, MN. For 138 yrs, @DuluthPack’s Made in America products have stood the test of time! Today they committed to expanding training + education opportunities through our #PledgetoAmericasWorkers!🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/wPzm3nNMkL — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 27, 2020

Republican Party of Minnesota Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan released the following statement on Ivanka Trump’s visit to Minnesota:

“Minnesota is thrilled to welcome Ivanka Trump and U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt to Duluth today. The Republican Party of Minnesota applauds Duluth Pack and its CEO Tom Sega for committing to President Trump’s Pledge to America’s Workers.

Training and education of America’s workforce is always important and the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed the importance of companies and workers to remain nimble. The private sector is much more capable of reacting to market forces. Workers, businesses, and the nation’s economy will be in a far better position to compete globally if worker training and education is not bogged down by the cumbersome bureaucratic machinations of government.

This is further proof that having an outsider like Donald Trump as President leads to innovative solutions to America’s challenges.”

Both will next visit another manufacturing facility in Bloomington.

Ivanka Trump’s visit comes as a new Fox News Poll shows Joe Biden ahead of President Trump in Minnesota. The poll shows the former vice president is up by 13 percentage points.

