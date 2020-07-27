MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota has long had a reputation for having some of the best schools in the country, and a new survey ranks the state among the top 10 overall.
Wallethub reports that Minnesota ranks seventh on their list of U.S. states when it comes to education. The survey looked at both the quality of education as well as the safety of schools.
Minnesota ranked sixth for the quality of education, but just 22nd in terms of safety.
There were 33 different factors that went into the rankings. Minnesota ranked first in the country when it came to median SAT scores, as well as statewide closures due to COVID-19.
The state also ranked second in the country for math test scores. Comparatively, Minnesota ranked 18th when it came to reading test scores.
The top state in the country for schools was Massachusetts, followed by Connecticut, New Jersey, Virginia, and Vermont.
New Mexico, Louisiana and Arizona ranked lowest in the new survey.
You must log in to post a comment.