MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State Fair lovers listen up: you won’t have to wait until next summer for your favorite specialty brews and beverages after all.
The Minnesota State Fair announced Monday that some of its sought after beers and ciders will be available at various Twin Cities breweries this summer.
The specialty brews and beverages include Mini Donut Beer, Raspberry Hard Cider, Chocolate Chip Cookie Beer, Sparkling Honey Hive and more.
Check out which beers and ciders are available and where you can get them below:
Chocolate Chip Cookie Beer – Andy’s Grille
Big Wood Brewery
2222 4th St., White Bear Lake, MN 55110
bigwoodbrewery.com
Serving Aug. 15 through Sept. 7
Key Lime Pie – Café Caribe
Lift Bridge Brewing Company
1900 Tower Dr. W., Stillwater, MN 55082
liftbridgebrewery.com
Serving Aug. 27 through Sept. 7
Mini Donut Beer – Ball Park Cafe
Lift Bridge Brewing Company
1900 Tower Dr. W., Stillwater, MN 55082
liftbridgebrewery.com
Serving Aug. 27 through Sept. 7
Raspberry Hard Cider – Giggles’ Campfire Grill
Sociable Cider Werks
1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413
sociablecider.com
Serving Aug. 1 through Sept. 7
S’Mores Beer – Giggles’ Campfire Grill
Excelsior Brewing Company
421 3rd St., Excelsior, MN 55331
excelsiorbrew.com
Serving Aug. 8 through Sept. 7
Sparkling Honey Hive – Giggles’ Campfire Grill
Sociable Cider Werks
1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413
sociablecider.com
Serving Aug. 1 through Sept. 7
The 2020 Minnesota State Fair was canceled in May. The last time the fair was canceled was in 1945, during the polio pandemic.
