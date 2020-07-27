MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings say that the team’s head athletic trainer and infection control officer Eric Sugarman has tested positive for COVID-19.

The franchise reported that members of his family have also tested positive for COVID-19 as well. He and his family are self-quarantining.

“We immediately quarantined and began to follow the established protocols. At this time we are all doing fine and experiencing only mild symptoms,” Sugarman said. “It is clear this virus does not discriminate. It should continue to be taken seriously. I encourage people to take the necessary precautions and follow guidelines that have been established nationally and locally.”

Sugarman said that he expects to return to the Vikings as soon as he’s finished with the self-quarantine period.

The Vikings said they have sanitized the facility and notified anyone who might have been in close contact with Sugarman.

“We wish Eric and his family a quick and full recovery and look forward to him returning to the Vikings when appropriate,” the team said in a released statement.