MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Augsburg University has issued a safety alert after a robbery occurred on its Minneapolis campus Monday evening.
According to the university, the incident happened around 6:45 p.m. in Lot K near the Ice Arena.
A witness told officers than an individual parked their car in Lot K and when they got out of the vehicle, four suspects surrounded the victim and stole the individual’s wallet and phone.
After taking the items, officials say all four suspects entered a grey Honda with no license plates and left westbound on Riverside Avenue.
According to Augsburg’s Department of Public Safety, no descriptions of the suspects were available and no weapons were seen.
Minneapolis Police and Augsburg Public Safety are currently investigating the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact MPD or Augsburg DPS at (612)-330-1717.
