MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Richfield-based Best Buy announced Tuesday it will be closing its stores on Thanksgiving this year.
Following other large retailers like Target and Walmart, Best Buy made the decision to change their holiday hours “to meet customers’ changing lives this holiday.”
“We can all agree that, so far, 2020 has turned out differently than what we might have expected,” said a spokesperson for Best Buy. “And now, the holiday season at Best Buy, including Thanksgiving Day, is going to look different, too.”
Buy Buy didn’t go into further detail behind its reasoning for these changes, but ensured customers there will be deals offered earlier than usual, more convenient pickup options and online orders will arrive on time this holiday season.
Target made the announcement Monday, and Walmart made the announcement last Tuesday to close for Thanksgiving, among other retailers.
READ MORE: Target Announces Stores Will Be Closed Thanksgiving, Details Other Holiday Plans
You must log in to post a comment.