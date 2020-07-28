'You Look For Every Advantage': Wild Bring Experience To Playoffs Matchup Against Quick-Strike CanucksThe virus pause has provided the Minnesota Wild as they are currently constructed with perhaps their best and last opportunity to make a long postseason run.

MIAC Announces 'Very Difficult' Decision To Move Several Fall Sports To The Spring SeasonThe Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) announced Tuesday that it's moving a number of its fall sports to the spring season, including football.

Vikings Nose Tackle Michael Pierce Opting Out Of 2020 Season, Reports SayAccording to multiple reports, Pierce -- who was brought in as a free agent to replace the Vikes' Linval Joseph -- has cited respiratory concerns as the reason for his decision.

1st Round Pick Justin Jefferson, 3 Other Vikings Players Go On COVID-19/Reserve ListEarlier in the day, the Vikings announced that Eric Sugarman, the team's head trainer VP of sports medicine as well as the club's infection control officer, tested positive for COVID-19 along with members of his family.