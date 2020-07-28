MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce (DCRCC) announced Tuesday that it will be holding a free drive-through mask distribution event Wednesday for businesses in Dakota County.
The goal is to ensure employees and customers within the county have access to masks.
The event comes just days after Gov. Walz issued a statewide mask mandate, requiring face coverings in all indoor business and public indoor spaces.
Officials say DCRCC, in partnership with Skyline Exhibits, has more than 280,00 masks to give away. The event is being held at Skyline Exhibits in Eagan from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Masks will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. There is a limit of up to four boxes of 50 masks per company. Officials say businesses do not need to be chamber members to get the free masks.
