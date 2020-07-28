Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Crow Wing County say a 51-year-old man is in custody in connection to an armed robbery at the Deerwood Bank in Garrison last Friday.
The suspect was arrested on Monday at a residence in Andover. He was previously convicted for the armed robbery of the same bank in 2007.
Officials say the suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money and was allegedly picked up by another individual driving a white sedan type vehicle.
Anyone with information about this car is asked to call the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office at 218-829-4749.
The incident remains under investigation.
WCCO-TV does not name suspects until they have been formally charged.
