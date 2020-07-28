MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is hospitalized in serious condition Tuesday morning following an overnight shooting in St. Paul.
The St. Paul Police Department says the shooting happened around midnight in an alley behind the 1700 block of Thomas Avenue.
Officers found the victim and two other people in the alley. They told police that a group of men approached them and told them to hand over their possession.
During the robbery, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and started shooting. Only one person was hit, with the bullet striking him in the buttocks.
The bullet hit the victims’ femoral artery, police say. Emergency crews brought him to Regions Hospital, where he underwent surgery. The victim is currently listed in stable but serious condition.
It’s unclear how many suspects were involved in the robbery/shooting. So far, no arrests have been made.
St. Paul police are asking anyone with information on the crime to call 651-291-1111.
