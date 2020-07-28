MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police are investigating after a motorist shot and wounded another motorist who had a baby inside his car.

According to police, the incident happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday near the area of Upper Afton and Sandralee Drive. There, officers were dispatched to the area on a shots fired call.

At the scene, a motorist told police he was driving on the road when a dark-colored sedan drove around him into oncoming traffic. He said the car made a quick U-turn and came back, nearly striking him in the process. As the witness began turning onto another road, he heard “two loud bangs” that sounded like gunshots. He said the sedan then raced away from the scene.

While investigating, officers were told that a gunshot wound victim — an 18-year-old man — showed up at United Hospital. He was struck in the ankle. Additional officers were dispatched to speak with him.

Prior to the shooting, the victim said he was in the area of Interstate 94 and White Bear Avenue where traffic was moving slow. He said a dark-colored sedan blew around the victim to his passenger side, on the shoulder of the road. Police said the victim was “incredibly concerned because there was a baby in his car”, so he followed the vehicle.

A short time later up the road, the victim said he saw the suspect vehicle again. He said it then did a U-turn, came back at him and someone in the vehicle fired off two rounds. One of the shots struck him in the ankle. The severity of his injury is unknown at this time.

Officers who investigated the scene found evidence of a shooting, including two spent bullet casings.

However, not much information was gathered on the suspect’s vehicle description. No arrests have been made.