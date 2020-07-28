MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three new Minneapolis shelters will be built to help underserved communities experiencing homelessness.

At least $45 million from city, county, and state funds have been allocated to the shelters, which will have at least 110 beds and 167 affordable housing units.

The first site, built in collaboration with the American Indian Community Development Corporation, led by Mike Goze, will specifically serve Native Americans experiencing homelessness. Native Americans are 27 times more likely to experience homelessness than their white counterparts, and this shelter will provide a culturally-sensitive space and services for the community. The shelter is expected to open by the end of the year.

“It matters that when you are at your most vulnerable, you have a place you can go where your culture is seen and respected,” said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan at a press conference Tuesday.

The second shelter, the Gordon Center on 2220 16th Avenue N. in north Minneapolis, will serve women who are experiencing homelessness. It will also be culturally sensitive for Black and Brown women.

Commissioner Angela Conley drew attention to the ways in which Black women are disproportionately impacted by the homeless crisis; as of Friday, 86 women in Minneapolis reported they were chronically homeless, 46 of which are Black.

“Women are being violently abused in the streets. Women are being trafficked on the streets. Some women are dying on the streets,” said Conley. The Gordon Center will aim to move these women into permanent housing.

The last shelter, Exodus 2, will be built in collaboration with Catholic Charities. Located on 1007 East 14th Street, it will have units specifically for those who are medically vulnerable and units for veterans. According to Tim Marx, CEO of Catholic Charities, Exodus 2 will also have a community clinic in the building.

In recent months, COVID-19 has exacerbated the homeless crisis in Minneapolis. For weeks, hundreds of people experiencing homelessness camped in Powderhorn Park, before they were eventually evicted by the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board.

Mayor Jacob Frey said that in addition to the 110 beds that will become available through the three new shelters, 110 units of affordable housing will be available in early 2021. The city is also closing on 200 more units later this year.