MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say two officers were injured amid a pursuit in north Minneapolis Tuesday evening.
Minneapolis police say just before 8:30 p.m., a pursuit started in the area of 21st and Russell Avenue north. As the suspect attempted to flee the scene, the vehicle sideswiped one officer, briefly pinning him against his squad. The suspect vehicle then brushed against another squad car door knocking it into the officer who then went down.
Authorities say the vehicle fled and was pursued by other squads. Officers believe the suspect vehicle was involved in an earlier carjacking.
Both officers have been evaluated and treated at an area hospital and will be released with non-life-threatening injuries.
No one is in custody at this time.
This is a developing story, check back with WCCO for updates.
