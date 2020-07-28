MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vice President Mike Pence has endorsed former Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis in Minnesota’s Senate race.

On Monday, Pence posted to Twitter, urging Minnesotans to vote for Lewis. Pence says Lewis supports the police, the Second Amendment and the right to life.

Jason @LewisForMN will be a tremendous Senator for the people of Minnesota. He supports the police, is strong on borders, jobs, and the Second Amendment and he will stand for the Right to Life! Vote @LewisForMN! — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) July 28, 2020

Lewis released the following statement in response to the Vice President’s endorsement:

“I am honored to have Vice President Mike Pence’s endorsement in our race for U.S. Senate. Office seekers are always saying the current election is the most important ever, but I truly believe 2020 will be pivotal both for Minnesota and America. The people of Minnesota have seen firsthand the destruction caused by Democrat policies. Our communities have been destroyed by rioters, our leaders openly promote socialism, and radicals in positions of power want to defund the police and shutter schools.

All the while, Senator Tina Smith stays hunkered down in her basement raising special interest money—from Planned Parenthood to multinationals outsourcing Minnesota jobs to China. Minnesotans cannot afford any more of this—it’s time to elect people who will actually fight to preserve our way of life, our freedom, and the Constitution that protects both.

Naturally, Tina Smith just endorsed Ilhan Omar and her radical agenda, but as Democrats continue to alienate Minnesotans of all political stripes with their plunge into lawlessness and socialism, Minnesota continues to be a key battleground state of 2020, including my race for Senate. Having only lost by just over one point in 2016, President Donald Trump has shown that statewide victory for Minnesota Republicans is within our grasp. New polling released yesterday even shows the race between President Trump and Joe Biden is within the margin of error.

The support our campaign continues to receive from the President and Vice President is beyond humbling, and I look forward to supporting them in the United States Senate just as I did in the House as a member of the 115th Congress.”