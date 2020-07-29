MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police arrested six people overnight following a stolen car chase Tuesday evening that left two officers injured.

The Minneapolis Police Department says the chase started around 7:30 p.m. in Mill Ruins Park, near the Stone Arch Bridge. Officers conducting an unrelated investigation spotted two stolen vehicles, and tried to stop them.

The vehicles fled. One sideswiped an officer, briefly pinning him against his squad car. The other vehicle hit a squad car, pushing the squad into an officer, who fell over from impact.

Both of the officers were treated and released from a nearby hospital. They are expected to be OK.

One of the stolen vehicles got away, police say, while responding officers pursued the other vehicle. A State Patrol helicopter followed the pursued vehicle to north Minneapolis, where those inside out and into another stolen car. Officers tried to pull over this second car, but it sped off.

During the pursuit, the stolen vehicle slammed into Shavona Rowland’s car. She was inside the vehicle with her 4-year-old daughter.

“It just happened so fast,” she said, adding: “He had to have been at least going 100 [mph]. He just jumped over, hit us and kept going. He didn’t even mash on the brakes a little bit.”

The helicopter kept eyes on this second stolen vehicle until it stopped on the 2000 block of Queen Avenue North, where those inside fled, with some going into a home.

Officers set up a perimeter around the home, and a standoff ensued, police say. Officers tried to convince those inside to come out, but the suspects remained inside.

Police obtained a search warrant and entered the home just before 1 a.m. Wednesday. Officers detained six people: three men and three women, all believed to be adults.