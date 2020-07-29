MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people are dead and one hurt following a four-car crash Tuesday afternoon in central Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Highway 10 in Sherburne County, just southeast of St. Cloud.
A Chevy Impala going west on the highway crossed the grass median near 32nd Street Southeast, collided with an SUV and then spun into a motorcycle. A pickup truck then crashed into the back of the SUV.
Killed in the crash were the Impala’s driver, 21-year-old Abby Redmond of Sartell, and the motorcyclist, 45-year-old David Evans of Sauk Rapids. It’s unknown if alcohol played a factor in Redmond’s swerving across the median.
The driver of the SUV, a 41-year-old Becker woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Emergency crews brought her to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment. The pickup’s driver was unharmed.
