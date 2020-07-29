MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic relations is calling for charges to be brought against the “Umbrella Man” suspected of inciting riots following the death of George Floyd.
The Muslim advocacy group also called Wednesday for officials to investigate his suspected ties to the Hells Angels biker gang and a white supremacist prison group.
“We call on city officials to join us in condemning his acts, investigate his motivation and possible associates and create the opportunity to rebuild and heal the damage to the communities that the suspected vandal targeted,” CAIR-Minnesota executive director Jaylani Hussein said, in a statement.
RELATED: ‘Umbrella Man’ Believed To Be Member Of Hells Angels Who Wanted To Sow Racial Unrest During Floyd Protests
On Tuesday, it was learned the Minneapolis police believe they have identified the “Umbrella Man” seen in a viral video breaking the windows of an AutoZone in south Minneapolis just two days after George Floyd’s death. Just hours after the AutoZone vandalism, mass looting and arson erupted in the Twin Cities.
According to police documents, a tipster identified the Umbrella Man as a member of the Hells Angels and the Aryan Cowboys, a white supremacist prison gang. Police believe his “sole aim” at the George Floyd protests was to incite violence and racial unrest.
The 32-year-old man is also believed to have been part of a recent incident in Stillwater, where a Muslim woman said she was racially harassed by members of a biker gang. Images the woman posted to social media showed the gang members wearing Aryan Cowboy vests.
