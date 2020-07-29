MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The attorney for Tou Thao, one of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s death, has filed a motion for Thao’s charges to be dismissed.
Thao faces felony counts of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in connection to Floyd’s death in late May.
In the motion to dismiss charges, Thao and his defense team argue that the charges filed lack probable cause. They say Thao did not know that a crime was being committed, or that he intended, by his presence, to further a crime.
Additionally, the defense team says “forthcoming evidentiary submissions will illustrate the lack of probable cause.”
Thao, Thomas Lane and J Alexander face the same charges and have since been released from custody after posting bails. Lane has also filed a motion to dismiss his charges.
Derek Chauvin, the ex-officer filmed kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost eight minutes, is still behind bars on a $1 million bond, charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Floyd’s death prompted protests that soon spread throughout the United States, and around the globe, in the call for police reform and the end of systemic racism against Black Americans.
