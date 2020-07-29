MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/ CBS Sports) — The Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday added three more players to the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list.
The additional players include defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, linebacker Cameron Smith and offensive tackle Oli Udoh.
This comes just days after the team announced that Eric Sugarman, the team’s head trainer VP of sports medicine as well as the club’s infection control officer, tested positive for COVID-19 along with members of his family.
Four other Vikings players were placed on the list on Monday including Justin Jefferson, the 22nd overall pick in this year’s draft.
The league’s recently-implemented reserve/COVID-19 list includes players who either tested positive for the virus or who have been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons.
If a player falls into either category, their team is required to immediately place the player on the list. Teams are not permitted, per the agreed-upon NFL-NFLPA policy, to comment on player’s medical status other than referring to roster cuts. Furthermore, teams may not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.
