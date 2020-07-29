MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Wild did their part to promote wearing a mask on Wednesday.
Though the Minnesota Wild players may be away, the staff are still thinking about the kids. The chalk art at Children’s Minnesota Hospital serves as a reminder.
“Times have changed a little bit, obviously the Wild players have been up here in the lobby, but they haven’t been able to see the kids like we normally get a chance to see them,” said Wes Walz, former Wild player.
“We are just extremely grateful for this opportunity, for them to bring some positivity and cheer to our day here. We’ve been working hard on COVID and our patients are really going to appreciate getting these donations.” said Jim Leste, vice president of support operations with Children’s Minnesota.
“Manhattan toys donated 100 teddy bears and we’re able to deck out the teddy bears with masks made by Minnesota Wild employees,” said Walz.
Though the patients will not see who made the masks, it will help them get excited for the coming sports season.
“I think sports coming back on TV’s going to be great,” said Leste.
Though the Wild team members can’t get into the hospital, “we’re just excited about maybe putting a smile on a face,” said Walz.
