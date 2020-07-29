Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota is reportedly planning on holding most of its classes fully online this fall.
According to multiple reports, of the university’s 8,909 fall classes, about 6,254 will be online/remote — about 70%. The remaining classes will either be in-person or hybrid.
Parts of the university that will reopen with COVID-19 restrictions include dormitories, dining halls and other campus spaces.
Meanwhile, state officials are planning on giving an update on how public schools will look this fall. A decision is expected Thursday.
