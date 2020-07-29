Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Cass County are asking for the public’s help locating a Brainerd man who has been missing since early July.
According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Jamie Lucas was last seen on July 3 when he fled on foot during a traffic stop near Outing, Minnesota.
Despite an extensive search by officers and K-9, he was not located. The sheriff’s office is investigating the case as a missing person case.
Lucas is described as 6 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 218-547-1424 or 1-800-450-2677.
